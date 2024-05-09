NADRA Holds Open Court To Resolve Public Issues In Quetta
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM
Director General of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Balochistan Muhammad Kashif Iqbal on Thursday said that providing facilities to the people in NADRA was our first priority
He said that on the special directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the purpose of holding an open court in Quetta was to listen to the problems of the citizens so that their problems could be solved.
He expressed these views while talking to the media during an open court at Zarghun Road.
People from Quetta city and adjacent areas attended the open court and informed the DG NADRA about the problems.
DG, NADRA Muhammad Kashif Iqbal assured people including all the villagers and tribal elders that all possible facilities would be provided to the people in NADRA.
He emphasized to the citizens that they could come here to meet him if there is any complaint from Balochistan.
He said that currently 19 zonal offices were being worked in Balochistan saying that he would issue special directive to the in-charges of all the offices to organize open court in their respective areas and listen to public problems and try to solve their issues.
He said that most of the problems in Quetta were related to the blocking of identity cards saying that we were trying to address these cases as soon as possible with aim to reduce difficulties of public.
