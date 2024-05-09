Open Menu

NADRA Holds Open Court To Resolve Public Issues In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

Director General of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Balochistan Muhammad Kashif Iqbal on Thursday said that providing facilities to the people in NADRA was our first priority

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Director General of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Balochistan Muhammad Kashif Iqbal on Thursday said that providing facilities to the people in NADRA was our first priority.

He said that on the special directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the purpose of holding an open court in Quetta was to listen to the problems of the citizens so that their problems could be solved.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during an open court at Zarghun Road.

People from Quetta city and adjacent areas attended the open court and informed the DG NADRA about the problems.

DG, NADRA Muhammad Kashif Iqbal assured people including all the villagers and tribal elders that all possible facilities would be provided to the people in NADRA.

He emphasized to the citizens that they could come here to meet him if there is any complaint from Balochistan.

He said that currently 19 zonal offices were being worked in Balochistan saying that he would issue special directive to the in-charges of all the offices to organize open court in their respective areas and listen to public problems and try to solve their issues.

He said that most of the problems in Quetta were related to the blocking of identity cards saying that we were trying to address these cases as soon as possible with aim to reduce difficulties of public.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Road Turkish Lira Media All From Court

Recent Stories

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

2 minutes ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

3 minutes ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

7 minutes ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

7 minutes ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

6 minutes ago
 In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

7 minutes ago
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

7 minutes ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

12 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

6 minutes ago
 Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers ..

Incidents of misbehavior with patrolling officers are unacceptable: IG NH&MP

6 minutes ago
 Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

Police arrests drug supplier, recover mainpuri

6 minutes ago
 Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Fed ..

Tajir Dost Scheme aims at broadening tax-base: Federal Minister for Finance and ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan