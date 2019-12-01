NADRA introduces home based CNIC facility for disabled and seriously ill persons

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) National Data Base and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a home based NCIC facility for the disabled and seriously ill persons.According to sources under the service the staffers of NADRA equipped with bio metric confirmation machines will not only visit such applicants at their residences for registration but they will also deliver their NCICs at their door steps.A senior official of NADRA told the afore mentioned project is aimed at to provide maximum facilities to the public and this is equally a part of the Prime Minister vision.

He said the main aim of this service is to provide registration service at the door steps of the seriously ill, disabled, special persons and elderly segments of the society.In addition to this he added that" man pack mobile units" will provide home registration facility.

To benefit from this facility the eligible persons had to apply in the regional or zonal offices or marakiz followed by the completion of SOP.According to NADRA spokesman to complete the registration process of such applicant, man pack unit will be dispatched to their homes and within the stipulated time frame their NCIC will be delivered at their homes.NADRA spokesman pointed out that in the past these segments of society were deprived of CNIC.Because it was difficult for them to come to such marakiz.

He said those who had ventured to come to such offices with the help of their relatives they had to go through this whole process. Chairman NADRA has issued special directives to the concerned authorities to make necessary arrangements for these segments of society.