NADRA introduces Iris biometric verification for enhanced identity security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :In a major advancement aimed at bolstering the biometric verification system in the country, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced on Saturday the implementation of the Iris Recognition System (IRS) for identity verification and citizen deduplication.

According to a statement released by NADRA, the introduction of the Iris technology serves as a complementary addition to the existing biometric verification system, which initially incorporated fingerprint matching over a decade ago and later strengthened with facial-image matching capability.

Following a successful pilot programme at NADRA Headquarters, the Iris recognition system has now been rolled out at NADRA Mega Centres located in Blue Area Islamabad, PECO Road Lahore, and DHA Karachi. The phased deployment of this technology will gradually extend to all 700 NRCs nationwide.

Elaborating on the functioning of the IRS, Nadra explained that the automated biometric identification modality registers distinct patterns within a ring-shaped region surrounding the pupil of each eye to facilitate identification. This method has proven to be highly reliable and accurate, with minimal false match rates.

Expressing his views on the deployment of this premium identity authentication, Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik emphasized the significant progress made in safeguarding citizens' identities, where the "window to their souls becomes the fortress of their digital existence.

" Furthermore, Malik pointed out that the uniqueness of individual irises makes this verification modality highly resistant to identity duplication and theft. He said, "Whether it's government services, financial institutions, or any other industry dealing with sensitive information, identity verification plays a crucial role in ensuring the integrity and security of our systems. By leveraging IRIS biometric technology, we are taking a significant step forward in streamlining and strengthening secure identification processes." NADRA believes that the implementation of Iris technology will not only enhance its unique identity issuance system but will also facilitate the biometric identification of children. The statement highlighted the near-impossibility of faking or imitating iris identity due to the use of a special infrared camera for scanning and digitizing iris patterns.

"A mathematical algorithm is used to convert these complex patterns into templates for matching. A combined facial, iris and fingerprint matching will complement each other for immutable identity provision and more accurate verification by NADRA," it concluded.