NADRA Introducing Digital Identity To Secure Public Data, Verify Documents

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:28 PM

NADRA introducing digital identity to secure public data, verify documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority Muhammad Tariq Malik Tuesday said that NADRA was taking revolutionary steps for introducing its first-ever 'digital national identity app' and digital system for verification of documents at people's doorsteps.

Talking to a private news channel, Tariq Malik said NADRA's recently introduced a PAK-ID mobile app for both Android and IOS is intended to facilitate applications for the country's national ID card, adding, PAK-ID can be used to enroll fingerprint and face biometrics, as well as capturing documents for submission.

He said with NADRA's mobile app, Pakistan has become the first country in the world to introduce ID technology.

This digital technology will revolutionize the economy and bring more job opportunities for citizens, he added.

Chairman indicated that this project is expected to be realized in the coming year, adding, the digital ID will modernize business activities in the country and related services.

He said the new mobile-based verification service for banks and Electronic Money Institutions is in line with SBP's financial inclusion initiative.

He said the government's first time in history was taking a keen interest in a public-private partnership to bring mega projects in NADRA and promoting E-system to facilitate people. He assured that every digital system would be making personal and secure, adding, people now can easily get all NADRA related documents in their mobile system.

