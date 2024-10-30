NADRA Issues CNIC To Women Following Federal Ombudsman’s Decision
Umer Jamshaid Published October 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to two women from Abbottabad, following a decisive intervention by Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi.
The action was initiated after the women lodged complaints with the Ombudsman’s regional office in Abbottabad, alleging unjustified delays by NADRA in issuing their ID cards.
According to the complainants, they had provided all required documents to NADRA’s Abbottabad office, yet faced prolonged delays over several months, attributed to bureaucratic stalling tactics. Responding promptly, the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s regional head served a notice to NADRA officials, demanding a comprehensive report.
After a thorough investigation, Federal Ombudsman Qureshi ruled in favor of the women and directed NADRA to issue their ID cards without further delay.
Following the issuance of their ID cards, the complainants conveyed their gratitude in writing to Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi and the Abbottabad Regional Office’s Advisor-in-Charge, Rashid Ahmed, recognizing their role in resolving the prolonged issue.
Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Ahmed, Advisor-in-Charge for Hazara Division, stated, “The Federal Ombudsman’s office promptly addresses complaints. Our institution is dedicated to combating mismanagement within federal and provincial departments, ensuring timely and affordable justice for the public.”
