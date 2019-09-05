UrduPoint.com
NADRA Issues New Policy For Obtaining CNICs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 08:20 PM

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued new policy for obtaining Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and other documents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued new policy for obtaining Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and other documents.

According to details, Birth certificate condition has been abolished for new CNIC and B-Form. Now CNIC could be obtained with provision of Matric certificate, copy of passport or domicile, it further said. Moreover, the condition to get the affidavit attested from a Grade-17 officer has also been removed as CNIC holder father, bother or any family member could attest the form.

Copy of Matric Certificate, passport, domicile and parents CNICs were mandatory for obtaining CNIC, it said.

Moreover, there would be no need of the marriage certificate to get the wife's CNIC adding it could be get by submitting husband CNIC and a Rs 20 affidavit.

The resident of erstwhile could obtain their CNICs from anywhere in the country. Now there would also no need of registering FIR for getting new CINC, in case of losing it. New CNIC could be obtained through submitting an undertaking on stamp paper about loss of the card. Now there would also be no need to give advertisement in the newspapers for changing name. NADRA officer would simply conduct interview and would record his/her comments.

Meanwhile, NADRA has also abolished attestation authority of former and new chairmen and councilors for obtaining CNIC.

