NADRA issues smart cards to CPWB children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued smart cards to the children residing in the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) protection house, here on Friday.

The CPWB chairperson said that five new smart cards were issued to children while seven were renewed.

All abandoned children residing in the bureau protection house were registered with NADRA, she added.

"We are grateful to NADRA for the cooperation regarding registration of abandoned children," she added.