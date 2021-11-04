NADRA kicks off mobile service at Bakot Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) regional office Abbottabad Thursday started mobile service at Bakot, a far-flung and hilly area of the district to facilitate people at their doorstep.

The people of Bakot had to come to Abbottabad for Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or to avail other services of NADRA.

Former member Tehsil Council Basit Naseem Abbassi, Social Worker Atta ur Rehman Abbasi and political workers including Sohrab Azam, Bilal Azam, Wajid Nazeer Abbassi and Maqsood ur Rehman Awan during their visit to NADRA mobile facility said that it was a long-awaited demand of the people of Bakot which has been fulfilled by the present government.

On the arrival of the NADRA mobile Van, a large number of people including males, females, disabled and elders who were unable to visit Abbottabad for the CNIC have got the benefit of the mobile service and registered them with NADRA.

NADRA mobile service would be available in village Molia, Nimbal and Beerot and would provide its services to the people.