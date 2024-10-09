Open Menu

NADRA Launches Civil Registration And Vital Statistics (CRVS) Inception Plan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) In order to streamline the registration of births, marriages / divorces and deaths, NADRA has launched the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Inception Plan duly approved by the Ministry of Interior. Data integration between provincial and federal authorities through digitization to facilitate citizens is the cornerstone of the plan which will be implemented over two years in three phases.

In Phase I, Punjab’s Health Information System Delivery Unit (HISDU) and Federal Dte of Immunisation (FDI) will be integrated with NADRA, introducing Birth and Death Notification Tools in 10 hospitals and SMS alerts for birth certificates.

Phase II will extend the system to 25% of public healthcare facilities nationwide. Registration of changes in marital status will also be digitized. Phase III will expand the coverage to 90% of healthcare facilities, while fully integrating all Town Committees and Union Councils.

For this purpose NADRA is also developing a mobile application accessible to the citizens and relevant officials. Due legislative reforms are also being pursued to better harmonize federal and provincial registration systems.

