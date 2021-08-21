UrduPoint.com

NADRA Launches New Identity Card Verification System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 09:53 PM

NADRA launches new identity card verification system

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new system of verification and renewal of identity cards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched a new system of verification and renewal of identity cards.

According to an official of NADRA, this new system can verify or identify registration of any irrelevant person in the family system with NADRA.

He said that with this an operation has been launched against foreigners living in Pakistan illegally. New technology will be used to reach a fake identity card through artificial intelligence to stop the wrong registration of any such card with NADRA.

Through this new system, Pakistani citizens can get details and verification of family members while sending SMS from their registered mobile phones to 8009. He added citizens can get required details while sending Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number and date of issuance.

In reply, all details of the family tree will be provided while there is also an option to make corrections in details. He added citizens can register their mobile numbers from any NADRA center.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile SMS Family All From

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives UAE delegation headed by T ..

King of Jordan receives UAE delegation headed by Tahnoun bin Zayed

11 minutes ago
 Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite of C ..

Sustainable economic growth witnessed despite of COVID-19 challenges: Shaukat Ta ..

3 minutes ago
 One held for molesting boy

One held for molesting boy

3 minutes ago
 Life returns to normal in Kabul after Taliban's ta ..

Life returns to normal in Kabul after Taliban's takeover on Aug 15

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Release 340 Prisoners in Afghan Province o ..

Taliban Release 340 Prisoners in Afghan Province of Farah - Reports

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Rawalpindi

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives in Rawalpindi

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.