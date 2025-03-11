NADRA Launches Pakistan’s First “dematerialized Digital Identity Card”
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 11, 2025 | 01:32 PM
After integrating this feature into the Pak ID mobile app, citizens will be able to store their identity cards on their smartphones
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2025) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday launched Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”.
The launch was announced during the Silver Jubilee ceremony of NADRA held in Islamabad.
In his written message, Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, termed the launch of Pakistan’s first dematerialized digital identity card as a significant step toward digital identity transformation.
He announced that after integrating this feature into the Pak ID mobile app, citizens will be able to store their identity cards on their smartphones.
Additionally, a digital verification system will be introduced soon, facilitating secure and instant verification for various services.
The pilot phase of this initiative will begin on Independence Day 2025.
The ceremony also featured the unveiling of a commemorative coin by the State Bank of Pakistan, a special postage stamp by Pakistan Post, and a book chronicling NADRA’s 25-year journey.
Recent Stories
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”4 minutes ago
-
School enrollment drive launched6 minutes ago
-
Eight profiteers held:6 minutes ago
-
Three held with looted items:6 minutes ago
-
Senate offers Fateha for death of Senator Mushtaq's brother36 minutes ago
-
BVH facing acute shortage of medicines36 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases details of development projects in Peshawar46 minutes ago
-
NUML students depart for Turkiye under student exchange program46 minutes ago
-
347th Senate session started46 minutes ago
-
800 kg adulterated turmeric seized, accused arrested56 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaw in injured condition1 hour ago
-
NTDC regularizes services of 19 national, international players, promotes 25 to next grade2 hours ago