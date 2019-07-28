NADRA Launches Registration Process Of Naya Pakistan Housing Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the registration process across the country under Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Project titled as, ''A home for every Pakistani at low price; in easy installments.
''Registration will be accepted for only one member of each family on the basis of First Come-First Served Basis, Radio Pakistan reported.
The interesting people have been advised not to forget to obtain a receipt and make sure that their CNIC and Tracking numbers are entered correctly.