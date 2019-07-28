UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NADRA Launches Registration Process Of Naya Pakistan Housing Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 09:40 AM

NADRA launches registration process of Naya Pakistan Housing Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the registration process across the country under Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Project titled as, ''A home for every Pakistani at low price; in easy installments.

''Registration will be accepted for only one member of each family on the basis of First Come-First Served Basis, Radio Pakistan reported.

The interesting people have been advised not to forget to obtain a receipt and make sure that their CNIC and Tracking numbers are entered correctly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Naya Pakistan Family Housing

Recent Stories

CDA, MCI develops modern technology at Asphalt Mix ..

10 hours ago

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui condemns imposition of sal ..

10 hours ago

Free hepatitis camp, walk held at Shaikh Zayed Hos ..

10 hours ago

Afghan women must have role In peace talks, rights ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan Navy contributes over Rs 3 m medical supp ..

10 hours ago

Putin's Visit to France in August Being Prepared - ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.