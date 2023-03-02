UrduPoint.com

NADRA Launches Service Empowering Citizens To Protect Their Personal Data

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 03:10 PM

NADRA launches service empowering citizens to protect their personal data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced the 'Ijazat Aap Ki service' that puts citizens in charge of their personal data.

This cutting-edge service will enable citizens to give their consent before verification of the CNIC, ensuring that their sensitive data is protected and secure at all times.

NADRA guarantees the confidentiality of citizens' data by taking effective measures to protect it. Now, by giving citizens real and effective ownership and restricting unauthorized access, the authority has taken an unprecedented step.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik, while launching the service, said that consent management was a digital mechanism in line with his vision to protect citizens' privacy and strengthen data security. "Your data is your personal property, and just like your physical property, citizens are from now onwards empowered to control access and protect against misuse or unwarranted use," he said.

From March 2, all verification transactions will require a 6-digit passcode sent to the citizen's registered mobile number to seek their consent to proceed with data sharing.

The pin number will be presented for authentication and will be deemed as the citizen's consent to get his/her ID number verification from NADRA.

Nadra collects citizen's mobile numbers at the time of registration for the ID card. The authority has also launched an SMS service, enabling citizens to enroll their mobile number. Citizens can send a text message containing their 13-digit id card number on a short code to register their mobile number with NADRA. In response, NADRA will send a confirmation message to the sender in case the enrollment is successful.

Malik further emphasized the need for citizens to remain vigilant in protecting their personal information and urged them to take all necessary precautions to prevent identity theft and fraud.

