NADRA Launches SMS Service To Ascertain Registered Members Of Family

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

NADRA launches SMS service to ascertain registered members of family

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched 8009 SMS service to ascertain registered and unregistered members of a family with the authority.

An official of media cell of NADRA said that purpose of the service was to ensure that there was no stranger registered under the family of a person, adding that any unknown and illegally registered person could be a threat to the family as well as the country.

He said the individual could correct their information by sending a reply to the same SMS by typing 1 in case of registration of unknown person and type 2 for correct record.

He said that NADRA representatives would contact the applicant from phone No 051-278009 to collect some information about the applicant. He advised individuals not to share their personal information in case of receiving calls from the telephone number other than the given.

He said that people could also contact NADRA by dialing 1777 and 051-111786100 for further information and guidance.

NADRA advised people to help make Pakistan strong and safe.

