NADRA Launches Whatsapp Channel To Provide Up-to-date, Accurate Information To Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday launched a whatsapp channel for general public to provide up-to-date, accurate information to Pakistani citizens in the country and abroad.
The link of whatsapp channel https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaH7JG2I1rckS9XnTg23 aimed to address the quarries of general public and to provide accurate real time information regarding birth certificates, CNIC and other necessary documents, said a press release issued here.
The authority's innovative initiative showcases a forward-thinking approach to disseminate accurate information to citizens, and added that Real-time messaging capabilities enable it to swiftly communicate updates and guidance to citizens.
Whatsapp Channel helps in preventing the spread of misinformation and establishes trust between NADRA and the public.
The rapidly growing number of subscribers to the NADRA WhatsApp channel indicates a positive response from the citizens.
NADRA’s initiative not only facilitates efficient information sharing but also fosters a sense of transparency and credibility.
