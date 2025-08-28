NADRA Male Center started double shift work in Chaman for public convenience

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Chaman Habib Ahmed Bangulzai on Thursday said that the double shift work at NADRA Male Center has been started for public convenience.

He said that Chaman district is a remote area with difficult routes and is spread over a vast area, so keeping in mind the difficulties and hardships of the people, from today, the regular NADRA Male Center Chaman would continue to work from 8 am to 3 pm and a second time from 3 pm to 10 pm.

He said that now citizens would be able to benefit from NADRA services with more convenience and ease, saying that this step has been taken in view of public convenience so that rush could be reduced and better service would be provided to the people in less time.

He said that the district administration is taking steps to provide all the facilities of life to the people.