NADRA mega centers start receiving payments against PIA tickets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Mega Centers across the country has started receiving ticket money of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Pakistanis residing in United Sates.

"The decision [collecting money] has been made in line with the government instructions to facilitate the people living in US, desiring to return Pakistan," the authority said in a statement issued here on Friday.

Now, Pakistanis residing in the United States would have the facility to deposit ticket money at NADRA mega centers in major cities of the country to obtain PIA tickets" it said.

For the purpose, the authority said, PIA counters had been set up at all NADRA mega centers including in DHA, Siemens Korangi, North Nazimabad Karachi, State Life Building Hyderabad, Mega Center Lahore, Mega Center Gujranwala, Mega Center Peshawar, Mega Center Faisalabad, Mega Center Islamabad and Mega Center Rawalpindi.

The PIA counters would be operational from Monday to Saturday during 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, whereas on Sunday these would be operating from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.