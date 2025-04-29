Open Menu

NADRA Mobile Registration Van Camp Sets Up In Daur

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2025 | 06:20 PM

NADRA Mobile Registration Van Camp sets up in Daur

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) NADRA Mobile Registration Van Camp was set up in the underprivileged village of Muhammad Khan Brohi, located in Union Council Seehlo 4 Chak of Tehsil Daur, with the support of the District Election Commission Office Shaheed Benazirabad. The initiative aimed to facilitate the issuance of new Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to local youth.

The camp was organized by the NADRA Registration Centre Shaheed Benazirabad. On this occasion, NADRA Regional Incharge Rafiq Ahmed Bullar and District Election Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano visited the mobile registration camp. The residents of the village expressed their gratitude to the NADRA officials and the District Election Commissioner for providing identity registration services at their doorstep.

APP/rzq/mwq

