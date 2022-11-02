UrduPoint.com

Nadra Mobile Team Provides Services To Circle Bakot

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Nadra mobile team provides services to Circle Bakot

BAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :A mobile team of Nadra Abbottabad on Wednesday provided its services to people of difficult hilly areas of Circle Bakot with the support of the chairman of village council Hussam Jamshed Abbasi and others.

The mobile van of Nadra Abbottabad would continue the provision of its services to the people of Bakot for five days where masses can avail of the new Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC), renewal of card, Form B, Birth and Death certificates and other services.

People and elders of the circle Bakot thanked Youth Councilor Bilal Firdous Abbasi, Chairman Hussam Jamshed Abbasi and members of Village Council and mobile team of Nadra Abbottabad for the provision of services.

A large number of people of Bakot, Mulia Khan Kalan, Bhan, Hotrol Kohala will be benefited from the Nadra service.

