Open Menu

NADRA Mobile Vans To Provide Services In Different Localities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 07:07 PM

NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different localities

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a schedule for installing mobile registration vans in different areas of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a schedule for installing mobile registration vans in different areas of Lahore.

NADRA's mobile van will be installed in Kamahan, Mughalpura, Droghawala and Saddar Cantt to provide people with various services. A van will also be installed in Township, Medina Colony, Round City, Green Town.

These vans will be available in different areas till Nov 29. NADRA has issued a schedule for convenience of citizens so that they can register their identity documents. The timing of the mobile registration van will be from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

NADRA sources told APP that through this facility, citizens will not only be able to make their identity documents but will also be able to get any kind of information about their identity documents.

Related Topics

Lahore National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Mobile Medina Van Saddar From

Recent Stories

RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing

RTS Commission holds public complaints hearing

3 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhamma ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Chairs a special m ..

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 544 power pilferers in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, L ..

NDMA dispatches 21st relief consignment to Gaza, Lebanon, Syria

2 minutes ago
 DPO Tank reviews security measures

DPO Tank reviews security measures

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup ..

Pakistan team moves in T20 Blind Cricket World Cup semis

2 minutes ago
PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah

PTI should wait for 2029 election, says Nasir Shah

2 minutes ago
 IHC to announce verdict on plea seeking capital's ..

IHC to announce verdict on plea seeking capital's legislative assembly

2 minutes ago
 Bilawal to address PPP's 57th Foundation Day; Khal ..

Bilawal to address PPP's 57th Foundation Day; Khalid Nawaz Bobi

2 minutes ago
 Public hearings continue across LESCO region

Public hearings continue across LESCO region

2 minutes ago
 Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test ..

Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo

9 minutes ago
 DC Battagram reviews health and education initiati ..

DC Battagram reviews health and education initiatives

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan