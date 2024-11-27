NADRA mobile vans to provide services in different localities

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a schedule for installing mobile registration vans in different areas of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued a schedule for installing mobile registration vans in different areas of Lahore.

NADRA's mobile van will be installed in Kamahan, Mughalpura, Droghawala and Saddar Cantt to provide people with various services. A van will also be installed in Township, Medina Colony, Round City, Green Town.

These vans will be available in different areas till Nov 29. NADRA has issued a schedule for convenience of citizens so that they can register their identity documents. The timing of the mobile registration van will be from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

NADRA sources told APP that through this facility, citizens will not only be able to make their identity documents but will also be able to get any kind of information about their identity documents.