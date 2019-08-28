UrduPoint.com
Nadra Mobile Vans To Reach Khanewal, Mianchannu On Aug 29-30 For Registration

Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:16 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Multan region, Wednesday issued a two-day schedule for its mobile vans' visit to Khanewal and Mianchannu for booking of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) on Aug 29-30 to provide the registration facility to the people at their door step.

A Nadra mobile van would visit NA-153 and PP-209 Constituencies of Khanewal and would facilitate people in processing of their CNICs requests at UC-98 office at Chak 30/10-R. People should feel free to contact Nadra official Rashid Bilal for more information and assistance on cell number 0300-8119411.

Another van would visit NA-152 and PP-207 constituencies of Mianchannu and would remain available at UC-56, government boys middle school Chak 124/7-ER. People can contact Nadra officials Raja Faisal on his cell number 0346-7816124 and Irfan Ali Shah 0333-6241736 for assistance.

DC Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry said that people should avail the opportunity to get their CNIC through Nadra mobile van service.

