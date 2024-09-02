Open Menu

NADRA, NTL, PKCERT Join Forces To Make The Cyber-world More Secure

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM

NADRA, NTL, PKCERT join forces to make the cyber-world more secure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) and the National Cyber Emergency Response Team of Pakistan (PKCERT) have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to exchange cyber security threat intelligence and relevant data to enhance their security posture.

The MoUs were signed here today at NADRA Headquarters, Islamabad in the presence of Chairman NADRA.

The areas of collaboration include the exchange of cybersecurity threat intelligence and relevant data, timely and secure sharing of information on vulnerabilities, threats, and incidents, and coordinated responses to cybersecurity incidents affecting national infrastructure upon request, says the press release issued on Monday.

As part of the partnership, NADRA, NTL and PKCERT will conduct joint investigations and analyses of cybersecurity incidents.

They will share best practices and methodologies for effective cybersecurity management and collaborate on research and development projects aimed at improving cybersecurity technologies and strategies. Additionally, the organizations will conduct joint training sessions on various domains of cybersecurity and collaborate on educational initiatives to enhance citizens' understanding of cybersecurity.

The MoUs were signed by Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) NADRA, Dr. Monis Akhlaq, Chief Executive Officer NTL, Dr. Javed Ashraf and Director General PKCERT, Dr. Haider Abbas. The partnership between the two organizations will strengthen efforts towards creating a safer and more secure digital environment in Pakistan.

