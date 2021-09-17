(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :National Database and Registernation Authority (NADRA) Multan region marked International Identity Day here on Thursday.

Banners were displayed in all offices of NADRA to sensitize citizens on empowerment through identity.

A ceremony was held at regional office in connection with the day, wherein, Director General Multan Region, Maj (rtd) Imran Ali Khan, shed light on the importance of the day, said a news release issued here.