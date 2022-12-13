NADRA office Havelian starts evening shift

(@FahadShabbir)

For the convenience of people National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office, Havelian Tuesday started its second shift operation from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm. To avail of this facility in the future, it is necessary that at least 25 people should visit on daily basis in the evening.

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :For the convenience of people National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) office, Havelian Tuesday started its second shift operation from 3:30 pm to 9:30 pm. To avail of this facility in the future, it is necessary that at least 25 people should visit on daily basis in the evening.

People of Havelian and surrounding areas should launch a comprehensive campaign for a week so that this facility will be available to our people in the future. In order to provide more facilities to the public, the authorities of the NADRA department have extended the second shift from 3:30 PM to 9:30 PM for the people of Tehsil Havelian.

For the convenience of the people who are unable to produce ID cards and other necessary documents during day time, a second shift has been started in the Havelian NADRA Office which was a long-standing demand of the people.