UrduPoint.com

NADRA Office To Address Complaints Through E-telephonic Katchehry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 02:24 PM

NADRA Office to address complaints through e-telephonic katchehry

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Office Multan will organize "e-telephonic katchehry" to address public issues on December 21 (Tuesday)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Office Multan will organize "e-telephonic katchehry" to address public issues on December 21 (Tuesday).

Following direction from Chairman NADRA Muhammad Tariq Malik, the DG regional head office Imran Ali Khan, will attend calls of citizens between 11: 00 to 13:00 hours.

According to official sources, he would issue instructions for early redress the complaints.

The citizens could contact at 061-9220131. Similarly, the citizens could also contact through Pakistan Portal for resolution of issues pertaining to NADRA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Resolution National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) December From

Recent Stories

EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully hol ..

EU envoy felicitates Pakistan for successfully holding OIC meeting

2 minutes ago
 JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsi ..

JUIF candidate wins Jandola South Waziristan tehsil chairman seat

7 minutes ago
 11 passengers sustain injuries in road accident

11 passengers sustain injuries in road accident

7 minutes ago
 ANP candidate wins Razar Teshil Swabi seat

ANP candidate wins Razar Teshil Swabi seat

7 minutes ago
 Three killed as passenger bus falls in ditch in Wa ..

Three killed as passenger bus falls in ditch in Wazirabad

7 minutes ago
 Iran executes Kurdish prisoner: rights group

Iran executes Kurdish prisoner: rights group

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.