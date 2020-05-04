NADRA offices reopen across the country

(@fidahassanain)

There is a huge rush in violation of social distancing against Coronavirus at every NADRA office across the country.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices were opened across the country amid fears of Coronavirus here on Monday.

The offices will remain operational from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday. According to the details, those coming to visit NADRA were directed to adopt preventive measures while employees were directed to use masks, hang gloves and sanitizers to avoid contracting Coroanvirus.

The latest reports, however, showed that the citizens who were coming to the centers were not abiding by the authorities’ directives to ensure precautionary measures.

“The offices are open but social distancing is not possible,” said Zafar Muhammad, adding that thousands of people have come to offices across the country.

“These offices have been opened after a long time due to which people have come in large number.

Social distancing is looking a challenge to controls spread of Coronavirus,” he further said.

In Peshawar, people were standing in long queues outside the NADRA offices and they were not provided sanitizers before their entry besides other violations.

Talking to Pakistan Point, Aleem Ahmad, another visitor, said that the staffers were also not complying with the directives of the authorities concerned. The staffers were directed to use precautionary measures and to keep the machines clean but nothing was being done in this regard. “ Sanitization of the machines is another challenge for Nadra offices and I saw nobody was caring about it,” said Ahmad. He said the rush was increasing by every moment and strict measures were required if the government really wanted to ensure that coronavirus should not be spread.