NADRA Offices To Be Established In All Tehsils Till March 31st

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 01:29 PM

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says three new regional centers will also be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday expressed the commitment to achieving the target of establishing NADRA offices in all tehsils till 31st March.

Mohsin Naqvi said three new regional centers will also be established in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gwadar and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said the establishment of regional offices will improve the provision of services at NADRA centers in remote areas.

He also announced to launch the NADRA mobile app to provide all the services including ID card, FRC, POC and B-form.

On Dec 26. 2024, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had said that the passport counters would be established at National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) offices in different cities of the country.

The decision was made to facilitate the citizens to get timely passport and ID cards.

Mohsin Naqvi made this announcement while addressing inaugural ceremony of state of the art Immigration and Passport office in Islamabad.

The Minister said these counters would be established within next 5 to 7 days and would work round the clock to facilitate the people at their doorsteps.

He said the Islamabad passport office would be shifted to 24 hours while model passports centers would also be established in Lahore and provincial capitals.

Reacting to the decision, the citizens gave mixed response. Some said that it would save time and trouble while others were of the view the decision would cause more rush at the offices of NADRA.

However, the NADRA offices which are often seen with huge rush and long queues would be burdened with more people coming there.

