NADRA opens office in Sanawan town

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) opened its office at Sanawan town, tehsil Kot Addu.

The opening of NADRA office in the town was much demanded of the locals.

People have to travel Muzaffargarh of Kot Addu for availing the facility of National Identity Card or B Form.

Pakistan People's Party MNA Raza Rabbani Khar inaugurated the NADRA office.

A number of people rushed to the office soon after its inauguration and welcomed the opening of NADRA office in the town.