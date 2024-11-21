NADRA Opens Office In Satiana Bungalow
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) opened a new center
at Satiana Bungalow, a nearby town of tehsil Jaranwala, on Thursday.
This is the fifth office established in tehsil Jarranwala to facilitate people of rural areas.
Two offices, including an executive center, are already functional in Jaranwala city while
one each is operational at Khurrianwala and Buchiana towns.
Social Figure Bilal Chaudhry inaugurated the center while Chaudhry Aslam , NADRA Zonal Head
Faisalabad Qaisar Zulifqar and notables of the area were also present.
