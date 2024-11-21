Open Menu

NADRA Opens Office In Satiana Bungalow

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

NADRA opens office in Satiana Bungalow

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) opened a new center

at Satiana Bungalow, a nearby town of tehsil Jaranwala, on Thursday.

This is the fifth office established in tehsil Jarranwala to facilitate people of rural areas.

Two offices, including an executive center, are already functional in Jaranwala city while

one each is operational at Khurrianwala and Buchiana towns.

Social Figure Bilal Chaudhry inaugurated the center while Chaudhry Aslam , NADRA Zonal Head

Faisalabad Qaisar Zulifqar and notables of the area were also present.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Aslam Jaranwala

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

4 minutes ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

25 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

40 minutes ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

53 minutes ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan