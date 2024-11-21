NADRA opens office in Satiana Bungalow

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) opened a new center

at Satiana Bungalow, a nearby town of tehsil Jaranwala, on Thursday.

This is the fifth office established in tehsil Jarranwala to facilitate people of rural areas.

Two offices, including an executive center, are already functional in Jaranwala city while

one each is operational at Khurrianwala and Buchiana towns.

Social Figure Bilal Chaudhry inaugurated the center while Chaudhry Aslam , NADRA Zonal Head

Faisalabad Qaisar Zulifqar and notables of the area were also present.