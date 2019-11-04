Nadra played role in curbing terrorism from country: DG

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has contributed its role in the elimination of terrorism from the country and for national integrity

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has contributed its role in the elimination of terrorism from the country and for national integrity.

All necessary and practical measures are being taken to provide Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) in far-flung areas of the country.

This was stated by NADRA Director General Punjab Col. (R) Sohail Mehmood while addressing the inaugural ceremony of NADRA Depalpur office extension project on Monday.

He said that Depalpur office extension project would provide more and updated facilities to the people of area at their doorstep.

He said that Nadra was a symbol of the identity of Pakistani citizens, adding that Nadra provides Data of terrorists, criminals and other trouble-makers to national integrity departments immediately for taking action against them.

The DG also lauded the performance of Deputy Manager Nadra Okara Ahmad Naseer, Assistant Manager Depalpur office Muhammad Ali Chaudhry and other staff.