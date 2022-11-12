UrduPoint.com

'Nadra Playing Vital Role'

Published November 12, 2022

'Nadra playing vital role'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional in charge Federal Ombudsman Sargodha division Mushtaq Ahmed Awan on Friday visited Nadra office.

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) was playing a key role in registration and keeping data, he said and added the officers should perform their duties with determination and devotion.

The district and tehsills offices in charges were also present.

The zonal in charge Nadra briefed Mushtaq Awan about achievements of the authority.

