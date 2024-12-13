NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

(@Abdulla99267510)

NADRA launches facial identification system for checking crime in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 13rd, 2024) NADRA is also providing door to door facility to the special persons, Minister of Law Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the Senate on Friday.

NADRA, Tarar said, is also providing registration services related to identity of documents to the Pakistani citizens at their nearest location.

NADRA also launched facial identification system, which is quite effective in checking the crimes in the country.

The Senate was also informed that action was taken against the television channels violating the code of conduct.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar told the House during the Question Hour that the Council of Complaints is functional and has dealt with 390 cases over the last two years.

The Minister said that a toll free complaints and call center has also been established wherein any member of the society can lodge complaints against any aspect of the program aired on television channels.

He said complaints can also be lodged in writing to PEMRA regional offices and headquarters.

Responding to the question of Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, the Minister for Law said the ECNEC has recently allowed the construction of 192 km long railway line project for connecting Pakistan with Afghanistan.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said over fifteen billion rupees have been allocated for the acquisition of land for rail connectivity with Afghanistan from Kohat to Kharlachi via Thall Parachinar. He said the project will be completed within two years. He said this will pave the way for linking Pakistan with Central Asian Republics via Afghanistan.

The Senate today passed two bills. These include "The National Forensics Agency Bill, 2024" and "The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024".

Both the bills were moved by Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at four in the afternoon.