Nadra provides online application facility for Naya Pakistan scheme

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has provided online application submission facility for Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme at all NADRA franchises.

Nadra Deputy Director Muhammad Bilal told APP here on Friday that masses could submit their applications for Prime Minister's housing scheme at all e-franchises in Sargodha region.

He said that Rs 250 fee would be charged for submission of application while form filling facility had also been provided at all offices.

He said that people could also submit their online applications through website https://nphp.nadra. govt.pk.