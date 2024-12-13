NADRA purchases no new vehicles in last two years, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, stated on Friday that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has not purchased any new vehicles in the past two years due to government austerity measures.

During the question hour in the Senate on Friday, in response to questions from Senator Dinesh Kumar and Syed Masroor Ahsan, Tarar stated that the government is implementing austerity measures, with 95 percent of ministers not taking salaries.

Tarar, stated that ministers pay electricity and gas bills as required by law, with their salaries also fixed according to legal provisions.

He added that cabinet members are making their share of sacrifices.

Tarar also highlighted that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) operates offices in remote areas and is committed to providing services to the disabled by delivering them directly to their doorsteps.

APP/ szm-raz