NADRA Registers Over 2,943 Transgenders

Published August 11, 2022

NADRA registers over 2,943 transgenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has registered over 2,943 transgenders so far from all provinces including Federal capital, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Out of total, the authority has registered 2,159 transgenders from Punjab, 491 Sindh, 144 Khyber Pakhtunkwa and 104 Balochistan, as per official data.

Similarly, as many as 30 transgenders have been registered from federal capital followed by 14 from Azad Kashmir and one from GB.

Moreover, computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) have been issued to 1148 since June 2018 to Feb 2022.

