NADRA Registration Center Set Up In Remote DG Khan Area

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

A NADRA Registration Centre has been set up in the tribal area Durug due to personal efforts put forth by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A NADRA Registration Centre has been set up in the tribal area Durug due to personal efforts put forth by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

In a statement issued here, Usman Buzdar said a NADRA Registration Centre would also start working in Barthi area in the next few days while the NADRA Centre at Wahuwa area had been upgraded to provide necessary facilities.

He regretted that the backward areas remained deprived of basic facilities and past rulers kept the far-flung areas behind in the journey of development. On the other side, he said, the PTI government had fully focused on the development of backward areas.

The people thanked the chief minister for providing the facility in their nearest areas for getting CNICs and other documents.

