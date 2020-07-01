UrduPoint.com
'NADRA Related Problems To Be Resolved On Priority'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:13 AM

'NADRA related problems to be resolved on priority'

NADRA related problems of people will be resolved on top priority basis, said Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmed, Zonal Head National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :NADRA related problems of people will be resolved on top priority basis, said Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmed, Zonal Head National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

Hearing public complaints during an E-Open Court in his office, he assured the applicants belonging to Faisalabad, Summundri, Tandlianwala and Mamunkanjan that instructions have been issued to the concerned sections to resolve their problems immediately.

He further assured that the system to hear public complaints electronically will continue so that people could get their requisite information while sitting in their houses due to coronavirus pandemic.

