NADRA Showcases Biometric Solutions At IDEAS 2024

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has unveiled its cutting-edge biometric technologies at IDEAS 2024, the prestigious international defense exhibition held biennially in Karachi. This marks the organization's first-ever participation in the event, signaling its ambition to cement Pakistan’s position as a technological innovator in the realm of digital identity solutions.

NADRA’s exhibit featured an array of advanced, locally assembled biometric devices developed through a collaboration between NADRA Technologies Limited and the National Radio and Telecom Corporation (NRTC). Among the showcased innovations were, Compact and portable devices designed to facilitate seamless identity verification in remote locations. Lightweight systems enabling quick and efficient citizen registration.User-friendly terminals aimed at empowering individuals to independently manage their registration and verification needs and cutting-edge devices that leverage non-invasive technology to enhance accuracy and security in identity verification.

These solutions have been designed with a focus on usability, security, durability and affordability, catering to a range of applications from national ID systems and border control to streamlined public service delivery.

The showcased technology garnered significant interest from international and local delegates, with many expressing curiosity about their potential deployment across various sectors. Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik emphasized the authority’s commitment to developing indigenous technologies to reduce dependency on foreign imports. “Our innovations are a testament to Pakistan’s capability to lead in biometric technology, offering secure, efficient and affordable solutions tailored to global standards,” he said.

The IDEAS 2024, which serves as a platform for defense manufacturers and innovators worldwide, continues to attract participants from over 50 countries. NADRA’s presence at the event highlights Pakistan’s strides in homegrown technological advancements and opens avenues for international collaborations in the biometric sector.

The exhibition will continue until November 25, with NADRA’s booth drawing keen interest from defense and tech industry representatives eager to explore the integration of biometric systems into their operations.

