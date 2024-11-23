NADRA Showcases Biometric Solutions At Its Maiden Appearance At IDEAS 2024
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced its advanced biometric innovations during its maiden appearance at IDEAS 2024, the biennial defense exhibition currently underway in Karachi.
NADRA’s display featured state-of-the-art biometrics registration and verification devices, which have been locally assembled through joint development efforts of NADRA Technologies Limited and National Radio and Telecom Corporation, said a press statement issued by NADRA.
These include locally assembled all-in-one handheld biometric tablet, mobile enrollment kits, self-enrollment kiosks and a contactless iris camera.
These devices are designed to support modern national ID systems, enhance border control mechanisms, and streamline public service delivery, with a focus on usability, security, durability and affordability.
At the event, the devices attracted immense interest from both international and domestic delegates.
Recent Stories
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Larkana Police shifts drug addicts to rehabilitation centers after arrest45 seconds ago
-
Hindus from India reach Pakistan for pilgrimage51 seconds ago
-
11 dead, 1,701 injured in Punjab road accidents58 seconds ago
-
Senior Journalist Rehan's home set on fire amid ongoing clashes in Lower Kurram1 minute ago
-
Universities to help solve industrial issues: PU VC1 minute ago
-
DC reviews progress on Lahore development plan11 minutes ago
-
CM orders measures to protect children from dog-biting21 minutes ago
-
US Consul General visits northern Sindh to strengthen U.S.- Pakistan ties, supports economic develop ..21 minutes ago
-
SEPCO holds Khulli Kachari for electricity consumers.21 minutes ago
-
Over 9,400 arrested during crackdown on illegal arms31 minutes ago
-
Call for protection of child rights31 minutes ago
-
Home Economics Alumni Dinner 2024: A Celebration of Legacy and Bonds31 minutes ago