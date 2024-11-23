NADRA showcases biometric solutions at its maiden appearance at IDEAS 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced its advanced biometric innovations during its maiden appearance at IDEAS 2024, the biennial defense exhibition currently underway in Karachi.

NADRA’s display featured state-of-the-art biometrics registration and verification devices, which have been locally assembled through joint development efforts of NADRA Technologies Limited and National Radio and Telecom Corporation, said a press statement issued by NADRA.

These include locally assembled all-in-one handheld biometric tablet, mobile enrollment kits, self-enrollment kiosks and a contactless iris camera.

These devices are designed to support modern national ID systems, enhance border control mechanisms, and streamline public service delivery, with a focus on usability, security, durability and affordability.

At the event, the devices attracted immense interest from both international and domestic delegates.