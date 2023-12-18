NADRA signs Electronic Readmission Case Management System agreement with Turkiye

The Presidency of Migration Management of the Republic of Turkiye and the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) on Monday signed a contractual agreement on the establishment of an Electronic Readmission Case Management System in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Presidency of Migration Management of the Republic of Turkiye and the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) on Monday signed a contractual agreement on the establishment of an Electronic Readmission Case Management System in Ankara.

According to a press release, Türkiye and Pakistan continue to take decisive steps towards identifying problems, exchanging information, and ensuring joint response and cooperation at the international level in combatting irregular migration.

The agreement intends to facilitate and accelerate the safe and humane return of irregular migrants of Pakistani nationality in Türkiye.

The electronic system to be established under the contractual agreement, identification of Pakistani nationals and issuance of travel documents will be carried out quickly and effectively for their return. The press note said that during the visit, both sides decided to maintain constant cooperation and communication in the future.