NADRA signs MoU with HEC to foster research in identity and registration-related

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with 15 leading Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan to promote research, development (R&D), training, and innovation in identity and registration-related technologies.

The ceremony, held at NADRA Headquarters, was attended by distinguished officials, including Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and key representatives from HEIs and NADRA. This initiative, duly approved by the NADRA Authority Board, is undertaken to actualize Section 5(4)(i) of the NADRA Ordinance 2000.

The collaboration aims to capitalize on the academic and research expertise of HEIs to accelerate NADRA’s technological capabilities and develop innovative solutions in cybersecurity, data management, biometrics, and AI-based analytics for enhanced identity management. Under the partnership, NADRA will sponsor Graduate Training Programmes and research theses at partner HEIs, as well as award medals and cash prizes to students successfully completing specific R&D projects. Fresh graduates of these institutions will also be engaged under NADRA’s Talent Hunt Programme, offering them opportunities for hands-on experience through internships.

Chairman NADRA, in his opening remarks, emphasized the importance of collaboration between industry and academia to address real-world challenges, particularly in the fields of registration and identity management.

Chairman HEC expressed his support for the initiative, highlighting the critical role of universities in driving Pakistan’s progress in technology and research.

NADRA’s Chief Research Officer, Dr. Monis Akhlaq, and the Registrars of each participating university signed their respective MoUs. The participating universities in this first phase include Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad; Air University, Islamabad; International Islamic University, Islamabad; Bahria University, Islamabad; Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology, Swabi; Riphah International University, Islamabad; FAST - National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad; University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore; NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi; Virtual University; Pak Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology, Haripur; Capital University of Science and Technology, Islamabad; Sukkur IBA University, Sukkur; University of Balochistan, Quetta; and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences, Quetta. In the next phase, more HEIs, especially from Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, interior Sindh, and Balochistan, will be integrated into this collaborative effort.