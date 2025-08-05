NADRA Simplifies Process For Obtaining Succession Certificates
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 10:24 PM
National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates.
According to a new notification issued by the Authority, legal heirs can now submit applications for succession certificates at any of 186 Succession Certificate Units (SFU) established at NADRA centers and other locations across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, regardless of where the inherited property is located.
Additionally, the biometric verification process has been enhanced for greater convenience. Legal heirs can complete biometric verification at nearby designated NADRA center or from the comfort of their home using the Pak ID Mobile App.
Previously, applicants were required to file for a succession certificate only in the province where the inherited property was situated. This restriction caused difficulties for heirs residing in other provinces. Although NADRA had earlier introduced biometric verification through the mobile app, submission of the application still had to be made in the province where the property was located.
With this new development, NADRA has eliminated that restriction, allowing citizens to initiate and complete the process from anywhere in Pakistan.
According to a NADRA spokesperson, official notifications have been issued to all NADRA centers with SFUs, enabling citizens to avail this service at the location most convenient to them.
Recent Stories
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda
CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colleges
Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan
PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah
PTB warns companies over delayed procurement
NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates
Youm- e- Istehsal observed across globe; events highlight India’s 2019 illegit ..
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally to express solidarit ..7 minutes ago
-
Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered7 minutes ago
-
E-Challan system launched for law enforcement7 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda7 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
PTB warns companies over delayed procurement2 minutes ago
-
NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates2 minutes ago
-
Youm- e- Istehsal observed across globe; events highlight India’s 2019 illegitimate actions2 seconds ago
-
Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House15 minutes ago
-
Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's development15 minutes ago
-
One killed, 10 injured in Jamshoro road accident15 minutes ago