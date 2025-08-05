Open Menu

NADRA Simplifies Process For Obtaining Succession Certificates

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 10:24 PM

NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates.

According to a new notification issued by the Authority, legal heirs can now submit applications for succession certificates at any of 186 Succession Certificate Units (SFU) established at NADRA centers and other locations across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, regardless of where the inherited property is located.

Additionally, the biometric verification process has been enhanced for greater convenience. Legal heirs can complete biometric verification at nearby designated NADRA center or from the comfort of their home using the Pak ID Mobile App.

Previously, applicants were required to file for a succession certificate only in the province where the inherited property was situated. This restriction caused difficulties for heirs residing in other provinces. Although NADRA had earlier introduced biometric verification through the mobile app, submission of the application still had to be made in the province where the property was located.

With this new development, NADRA has eliminated that restriction, allowing citizens to initiate and complete the process from anywhere in Pakistan.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, official notifications have been issued to all NADRA centers with SFUs, enabling citizens to avail this service at the location most convenient to them.

Recent Stories

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) ..

Mayor of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Ali Shoro leads rally ..

7 minutes ago
 Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

Over seven maunds unhygienic meat recovered

7 minutes ago
 E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

E-Challan system launched for law enforcement

7 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

Tribute paid to martyred cops on Yom-e-Shuhda

7 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colle ..

CS chairs meeting on outsourcing of schools, colleges

2 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

Youm-e-Istehsal observed in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

PTI protest call a flop show: Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 PTB warns companies over delayed procurement

PTB warns companies over delayed procurement

2 minutes ago
 NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession ..

NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates

2 minutes ago
 Youm- e- Istehsal observed across globe; events hi ..

Youm- e- Istehsal observed across globe; events highlight India’s 2019 illegit ..

2 seconds ago
 Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Go ..

Hearing of harassment appeal of K E CEO held at Governor House

15 minutes ago
 Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliame ..

Mubarak Zeb holds meeting with ministers, parliamentarians regarding Bajaur's de ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan