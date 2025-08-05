NADRA simplifies process for obtaining Succession Certificates

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates.

According to a new notification issued by the Authority, legal heirs can now submit applications for succession certificates at any of 186 Succession Certificate Units (SFU) established at NADRA centers and other locations across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan, regardless of where the inherited property is located.

Additionally, the biometric verification process has been enhanced for greater convenience. Legal heirs can complete biometric verification at nearby designated NADRA center or from the comfort of their home using the Pak ID Mobile App.

Previously, applicants were required to file for a succession certificate only in the province where the inherited property was situated. This restriction caused difficulties for heirs residing in other provinces. Although NADRA had earlier introduced biometric verification through the mobile app, submission of the application still had to be made in the province where the property was located.

With this new development, NADRA has eliminated that restriction, allowing citizens to initiate and complete the process from anywhere in Pakistan.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, official notifications have been issued to all NADRA centers with SFUs, enabling citizens to avail this service at the location most convenient to them.