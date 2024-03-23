NADRA Starts CNIC Delivery To PWDs At Doorsteps
Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has established a helpline to provide computerised national identity card issuance service at the doorstep, aiming to improve accessibility and convenience for people with disabilities, an official announced on Friday.
Talking to APP, he said that the initiative has streamlined the process of acquiring a computerised national identity card (CNIC), making it effortless and convenient for individuals with disabilities.
The CNIC issuance service, provided at home, is designed to assist individuals with disabilities who face challenges visiting NADRA registration centers due to mobility or other physical limitations.
NADRA officials will personally visit their residences to gather required documents, record biometric data, and issue CNICs, ensuring equitable access to this vital identity document for all, he explained.
He said that the Special Helpline 1777 functions as a centralized support hub for individuals with disabilities, offering thorough assistance and guidance on NADRA’s services, including the home-based CNIC issuance procedure. This endeavor underscores NADRA’s pledge to inclusivity and its unwavering commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities, he added.
By offering identity card services directly to their homes, NADRA is eliminating obstacles and guaranteeing that everyone can fully engage in society with ease, he concluded.
