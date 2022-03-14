UrduPoint.com

NADRA Starts Second Shift To Facilitate Citizen

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 06:41 PM

NADRA starts second shift to facilitate citizen

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :In order to facilitate citizens, the National Data Base and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced to start evening shift from Monday (March 14).

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Shoukat Ali while taking notice of the complaints of people and keeping in view huge rush in morning hours at NADRA offices has requested the government to start evening shift of NADRA.

On the directives of Federal government, NADRA started second shift at it's office located at Deans trade Center, Peshawar Saddar.

The parliamentary secretary said that starting of second second shift will facilitate employees of public and private sectors as they could not visit NADRA office due to their duties in the morning.

He said now citizen will not face difficulties in getting national identity cards and availing other services.

He said that NADRA office will be opened till10 p.m at night.

