NADRA starts two new facilitation centers in remote parts of GB

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has started providing services of its two new facilitation centers in order to facilitate people dwelling in far flung remote areas of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has started providing services of its two new facilitation centers in order to facilitate people dwelling in far flung remote areas of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region.

According to a press release issued on Friday said, two new facilitation centers have become functional in Ghuwari and Keris (Ghanche District).

The press release further stated that NADRA is now operating 31 Centers across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Col (R) Mehmood Baig regional head of NADRA has said that efforts are also underway to upgrade facilities and provide standard services just like major cities of Pakistan.

NADRA assists citizens in getting official documents of various kinds.