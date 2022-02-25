UrduPoint.com

NADRA Starts Two New Facilitation Centers In Remote Parts Of GB

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 07:05 PM

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has started providing services of its two new facilitation centers in order to facilitate people dwelling in far flung remote areas of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region

According to a press release issued on Friday said, two new facilitation centers have become functional in Ghuwari and Keris (Ghanche District).

The press release further stated that NADRA is now operating 31 Centers across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Col (R) Mehmood Baig regional head of NADRA has said that efforts are also underway to upgrade facilities and provide standard services just like major cities of Pakistan.

NADRA assists citizens in getting official documents of various kinds.

