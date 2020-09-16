UrduPoint.com
NADRA Temporarily Clears Suspected CNICs: Senate Told

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 04:01 PM

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday informed the Senate that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had temporarily cleared the suspected Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) on the basis of recommendations of Parliamentary Committee

In a written reply on a question in the upper house of the parliament, the minister said that a mechanism was evolved to handle blocked cases on the basis of which 2246 CNICs of Sargodha Region were temporarily cleared.

He added legal notices were issued to applicants for giving them a chance to appear in respective NADRA Zonal Verification Board with proof of citizenship.

He said that a number of Computerized National Identity Cards were re-blocked or cancelled after completion of formalities in the country.

He said that five CNICs were cancelled after completing all formalities like issuance of notice order under NADRA Ordinance, 2000 being non-nationals as they could not provide required documents on the basis of Ministry of Interior notification.

He added notices were issued to said individuals to appear before NADRA Verification Board. However, 183 individuals from Sargodha Region did not appear before the board therefore CNICs of said individuals were re-blocked, he said.

