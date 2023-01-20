NADRA terminates 43 staffers from service for 'illegal processing' in a year: Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023

Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Friday informed the Senate that National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had terminated 43 staffer involved in the illegal processing of computerized national identity cards (CNICs) during the period from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 across the country

Responding to the question of Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, he said NADRA initiated 279 inquiries against employees involved in the illegal processing as per E&D Rules 2020 during the period.

The minister said during the last three years, 181 CNICs, issued to non-nationals, had been canceled by NADRA.

However, cases of 8,152 individuals were under process of national status verification, he added.

He said due to presence of a large number of illegal immigrants in the country, NADRA had to be extra vigilant to encounter the menace of non-nationals' inclusion in database besides ensuring that only genuine citizens should be registered.

He said in past, a few non-nationals succeeded in obtaining the CNICs by providing fake documents through connivance of NADRA employees. However, CNICs of such non-nationals were digitally impounded/canceled as and when reported, he maintained.

The minister said digitally impounding of CNICs was currently stopped on the directions of Islamabad High Court.

More Stories From Pakistan

