NADRA Terminates Six Officials For Verification Of Bogus Weapon Licenses

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

NADRA terminates six officials for verification of bogus weapon licenses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority terminated its six employees on recommendation of local Deputy Commissioner for verification of 876 bogus weapon licenses on Wednesday.

ADCG Qamar-uz-Zaman Qaisrani had pointed out to DC Amir Khatak about issuance of bogus weapon licenses in bulk numbers.

DC had constituted an inquiry committee under ADC headquarters Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad which proved verification of 876 bogus weapon licenses held by NADRA officials in its report.

Verification was conducted by fake thumbs impressions in connivance with said number of employees of the department concerned.

Those who are terminated from services including Junior Executives Umair Javed, Muhammed Husnain Qureshi, Saifur Rehman, Muhammad Salman, Messenger Jaffer Ahmed and Watchman Muhammed Shehbaz Anwar. Termination letters were forwarded to all of the accused persons, said district government's spokesman Muhammad Asghar Khan.

