NADRA To Develop CDA's Biometric Certification System For Property Transfer

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) here on Wednesday inked an agreement to develop Biometric Verification System (BvS) for property transfer.

The agreement was signed by Chairman NADRA, Tariq Malik and CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed, said a news release.

NADRA will develop and deploy a biometric verification solution for the process of sale, purchase and transfer of properties.

The System will help reduce forgery and eliminate the deceptive attempts by illegitimate means or persons regarding transfer of properties in Islamabad capital city (ICT). Approximately, 20,000 transactions of sale, purchase and transfer of properties take place annually in CDA.

While speaking on the occasion the chairman NADRA highlighted the importance of Biometric Verification System for property transfer- a digitized solution that is meant to transform public service delivery by scaling down the risk of forgery and obviating proscribed transactions in property transfer.

He said the deployment of digital biometric systems foreshadows the attempts of unlawful acts by ensuring identity of buyer and seller.

The deployment of BVS will not only bring transparency to the CDA system but also fulfill the compliance of know-your-customer (KYC) in property transactions, he added.

He said, "Biometric authentication is a unique identity that brings transparency in property transfers. NADRA has the capacity to verify the citizens and their family members bio metrically to address the challenges faced by any organization. NADRA's Biometric Identification system will provide an accurate identification and minimize the risk of unwanted breaches within the Capital Development Authority. With this type of security system, transactions take place not just by affidavit but by biometrics." The Chairman CDA said that the civic body's ongoing digitization venture was further cemented with our partnership with NADRA.

The NADRA's technical prowess in the field of Information Technology and Data Management is not only recognized nationwide but also acclaimed internationally where NADRA is considered one of the leading system integrators. NADRA remained engaged and successfully completed multiple enterprise-level projects of national importance and has also delivered multiple International projects successfully which has resulted in bringing a good name to Pakistan.

