NADRA To Develop CDA's Biometric Verification System For Property Transfer

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

NADRA to develop CDA's biometric verification system for property transfer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would develop and deploy a comprehensive Biometric Verification System at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for sale, purchase and transfer of properties in transparent way.

NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik and CDA Chief Amir Ali Ahmed on Wednesday signed an agreement for the purpose. Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan was also present on the occasion.

The biometric System will help reduce forgery and eliminate the deceptive attempts by illegitimate means or persons regarding transfer of properties in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). Approximately, 20,000 transactions of sale, purchase and transfer of properties take place annually in the CDA.

Addressing the signing ceremony, the NADRA chairman highlighted the importance of Biometric Verification System for property transfer- a digitized solution that was meant to transform public service delivery by scaling down the risk of forgery and obviating proscribed transactions in property transfer.

He said the deployment of digital biometric system would curb the attempts of unlawful act by ensuring identity of buyer and seller.

The deployment of BVS would not only bring transparency to CDA system but also fulfill the compliance of know-your-customer (KYC) in property transactions, he added.

"Biometric authentication is a unique identity which brings transparency in property transfers. NADRA has the capacity to verify the citizens and their family members biometrically to address the challenges faced by the any organization," Tariq Malik maintained.

NADRA's Biometric Identification system would provide an accurate identification and minimizing the risk of unwanted breaches within the CDA, he said.

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed said that CDA's ongoing digitization venture further cemented the civic agency partnership with NADRA.

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA's technical prowess in the field of Information Technology and Data Management is not only recognized nationwide but also acclaimed internationally where NADRA is considered one of the leading system integrators. NADRA remained engaged and successfully completed multiple enterprise-level projects of national importance and has also delivered multiple International projects successfully which has resulted in bringing good name to Pakistan.

